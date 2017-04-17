× Sheriff’s office searching for victims pulled over by police impersonator

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man accused of impersonating a police officer has been arrested after he reportedly tried to pull over two sheriff’s deputies.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Anthony Roberson attempted to pull over the first deputy on April 8. That officer was off-duty and driving an unmarked Sheriff’s vehicle at the time of the incident.

During the course of a follow-up investigation, Roberson reportedly made another illegal traffic stop on a second deputy on April 13. That’s when he was taken into custody.

Authorities say Roberson was driving a white Ford Crown Victoria equipped with red and blue lights during the attempted traffic stops.

The sheriff’s office believes the suspect has attempted to other traffic stops. Deputies are asking anyone who believes Roberson pulled them over to come forward.

As of now, Roberson is being charged with Impersonating a Public Servant (a Level 6 Felony), Criminal Confinement while Armed (a Level 3 Felony), and Unlawful Use of Body Armor (a Level 3 Felony).

Lieutenant Colonel Kerry Forestal, Commander of the Criminal Division of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, issued the following statement: