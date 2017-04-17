Range Line ‘Road Diet’ set to improve traffic flow, increase safety in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. – A newly announced project will transform one of Carmel’s busiest corridors.

The City says the Range Line “Road Diet” will improve traffic flow and increase safety for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists on Range Line Rd. from 116th St. to the 4th St. entrance to the Carmel Arts & Design District.

The estimated $13.5 million project will eliminate traffic lanes and turn a wide section of pavement into a more functional and beautifully landscaped corridor.

The City also plans to reduce lanes from 4th St. to Executive Dr. from five lanes to just one lane in each direction with a landscaped median.

Traffic signals will be eliminated along the corridor and new roundabouts will be added at 116th St., Medical Dr., Executive Dr., City Center Dr. and 4th St. Each roundabout will be two lanes, except for the 4th St. roundabout.

The project also calls for mid-block pedestrian crosswalks to enhance the pedestrian experience, raised crosswalks at the roundabouts for safe pedestrian crossings, a cycle track on one side of the road and 8-foot wide mixed-use paths on both sides, and a landscaped median.

The project will be funded by the City’s local improvement bonds that were approved by the Carmel City Council in 2016.