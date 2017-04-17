× Quiet weather today and tomorrow, with increasing storm chances mid-week

There is a chance for an isolated BRIEF shower south of I-70 today. Other than that it will be a quiet Monday with a cloud/sun mix and a high of 70. There will be periods with more clouds than sun, but temperatures will be above average.

Skies clear tonight, and we’ll start off Tuesday in the 40s. But a nice warming trend is expected over the next couple days with temperatures running 5-10 degrees above average.

Our next best chance for rain is Wednesday and Thursday. A few spotty T-showers are possible LATE in the day Wednesday, and will continue into Thursday as a cold front crosses central Indiana.

Temperatures will go from the mid-70s to the 60s late in the week and continue into this weekend.