× Indianapolis woman shot to death in Crown Hill- ending 5 murder free months for neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is gunned down inside a home in Crown Hill.

That’s a neighborhood on Indy’s near north side. Police and the victim’s family are now looking for help to solve the murder.

The deadly shooting marked the first homicide in the Crown Hill neighborhood in over 5 months.

The police tape is long gone, but inside a home on North Capitol Avenue, an Indianapolis mother was shot to death on Friday.

Friends and family say the victim Patricia Goodall leaves behind two kids.

Community leaders say the news is frustrating because they’ve worked hard to make the area safer.

“Violence is unacceptable and that’s what we’re really pushing in these neighborhoods,” said Rev. Charles Harrison. “We just want to make sure we’re not having 7 or 8 or 9 homicides a year in these neighborhoods. That’s our goal.”

Police won’t say what led up to Goodall’s murder, but over the last couple of years Reverend Harrison’s group the 10 Point Coalition, has focused heavily on reducing crime in the Crown Hill neighborhood.

In 2015 the neighborhood saw 9 homicides before going more than a year without any killings.

That non-violent streak ended in November when a man named Charles Nash was shot and killed near a home on Kenwood avenue. That had been the last murder in the neighborhood until last week.

Unfortunately, in addition to the murder on Capitol, less than a mile away right next to the Crown Hill in the adjoining United Northwest Neighborhood a 15-year-old was gunned down in an alley way last week.

With the victim in that case being just 15-years-old, dozens of people rallied for peace and justice on Thursday, but less than 24 hours after that vigil the murder on Capitol took place.

Still, police and community leaders say they’ll continue to promote a message of peace in Crown Hill and beyond.

“What we’re trying to do is create a different mindset in these neighborhoods,” said Harrison. “I think we’ve had some success, but we’ve had some setbacks along the way so we have to keep working at it.”

So far no arrests have been made in the Capitol murder case, nor in the murder last November.

Anyone with information on those cases is asked contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.