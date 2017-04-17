× Indianapolis man killed after officer-involved shooting in Arkansas

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police in Arkansas fatally shot an Indianapolis man after responding to a reported burglarly over the weekend.

Arkansas State Police said Monday that 33-year-old Olugbalah Ridley of Indianapolis was killed by a West Memphis officer who was responding to reports of a robbery at a motel Saturday morning.

Police say Ridley brandished a gun when officers approached him and police opened fire. Ridley was pronounced dead at the scene.

No police officers were wounded. The officers’ names have not been released.

State police say West Memphis police asked for assistance in investigating the shooting.

Ridley was arrested in Indianapolis in December after being accused of an armed robbery. In that case, police said Ridley held up someone making a business deposit and took $15,000. He later crashed his car while trying to get away from police.