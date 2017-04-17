× IMPD identifies suspect in south side murder, asks public to help locate him

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has identified a suspect in a south side homicide that occurred on Friday, April 7.

Officers are now asking the public to help them locate 23-year-old Dion Johnson, who has an active warrant for murder.

The victim, 28-year-old Terrance Hill, was found dead in an apartment in the 4200 block of Lake Park Blvd. He was suffering from “undisclosed trauma.” His cause and manner of death are still unknown at this time.

If you see Johnson, you’re asked not to approach him. Call 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding this case or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.