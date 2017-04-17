× Illinois woman’s missing dog found in Indiana 7 months after disappearance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – If you’ve ever lost a pet, you know a little piece of your heart goes with them. But an Illinois woman got a very fuzzy piece of her heart back this weekend.

Jazzy and her owner, Ciara Cunningham, have been reunited after seven months apart, reports WTHI. The pair are from Granite City, Ill., which is near St. Louis.

However, this story starts in September with the two in Champaign, Ill., for work. Cunningham suddenly noticed Jazzy was gone.

“We walked back outside and I was yelling to her and I didn’t hear her talking back. So I thought, well maybe she took a nap? So I hopped up on the edge of the back of the truck and her leash was clean cut as could be, and she was nowhere to be found,” Cunningham said.

Ciara spent days in Champaign looking for her canine companion without luck. Jazzy was gone—and Cunningham didn’t think she’d ever see her again.

But Jazzy ended up at the Terre Haute Humane Society—and her microchip proved key to a reunion months in the making.

“We scan every animal that comes in for a microchip, and we try to contact the owner, so we check immediately for microchips, tags, anything written on the collar, because we want to make sure those animals get home,” said Fred Strohm, operations manager for the Terre Haute Humane Society. “So yeah, we do often return animals back home, but never to almost two states away.”

Strohm called Cunningham with the good news. Despite the odds and the 170 miles separating them, Jazzy was OK.

“She was so thrilled. She had been looking for her a long period of time,” Strohm told WTHI. “I think she had been checking back often with Champaign area to see if she’d been turned in there, and she probably never would have thought to check Terre Haute.”

So with a stroke of luck, and a generous community member bringing Jazzy in, the two were reunited in time for Easter.

“Everything that I’ve missed about her, and I’ve cried over her, I get that back. And it’s just, it’s amazing. It is so amazing, because I thought I would never ever get that back,” Cunningham said.

Strohm said the case shows why making sure your pet has a microchip is so important. You should also make sure your information is up-to-date with the microchip company. If your phone number and address aren’t updated, the vet or shelter may not be able to contact you.