Colts’ tight end Erik Swoope, receiver Quan Bray sign tenders

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts will retain a pair of young players after they signed their tenders.

Quan Bray and Erik Swoope were exclusive rights free agents for the team.

Bray has played in 15 career games, totaling three receptions for 36 yards and one carry for seven yards. His biggest impact is on special teams, where he has 28 punt returns for 224 yards and 30 kickoff returns for 801 yards.

The Colts signed Bray as an undrafted free agent out of Auburn. Last season, Bray saw action in six games before an injury brought an end to his season. He spent part of his rookie year in 2015 on the practice squad before being elevated to the roster and assuming punt and kickoff return duties.

Swoope showed flashes during his 17 games with the Colts. Swoope didn’t play college football, and the team signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Miami (FL). Last season, Swoope appeared in all 16 games, starting four of them. He caught 15 passes for 297 yards and a touchdown while also playing on special teams.

Swoope spent all of his rookie season in 2014 on the practice squad, and appeared in only one game during the 2015 campaign.

However, Swoope’s development has certainly caught the eye of new GM Chris Ballard, who traded veteran tight end Dwayne Allen to the New England Patriots, paving the way for increased playing time for Swoope and fellow tight end Jack Doyle.