× Virginia Tech marks 10 years since mass shooting that claimed 32 lives

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A small group has gathered at Virginia Tech to honor the 32 victims of a mass shooting on the school’s campus ten years ago Sunday.

The Roanoke Times reports that Gov. Terry McAuliffe and his daughter Dori McAuliffe, along with the school’s former and current presidents, laid a wreath near the campus Sunday to memorialize the day.

The group then walked around the memorial, a semi-circle with 32 polished stones, each engraved with the name of one of the victims. They stopped at each stone.

Later on Easter Sunday, former Gov. Tim Kaine will deliver a speech at the memorial. A candlelight vigil is also planned.