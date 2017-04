× Police at scene of “likely fatal” motorcycle crash in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Authorities in Lawrence are at the scene of a “likely fatal” crash involving a car and a motorcycle.

The scene is near Pendleton Pike and N. Mitthoefer Rd. and emergency personnel were called to the scene at 6:46 p.m.

EB lanes of Pendleton Pike are blocked at this time. Motorists in the area are urged to seek alternative routes.

We will update this story as we receive more information.