IN Focus: Sen. Young approves of President’s foreign policy ‘pivot’

INDIANAPOLIS - The situation in Syria is on the minds of Indiana lawmakers, who are home from Washington, DC this week.

Sen. Todd Young tells us he's pleased with some of the President’s foreign policy decisions in recent days, including the military action in Syria.

“I'm really frankly pleased with some of the pivots the President has made,” said Sen. Young. “I think the President sent a very strong message.”

Young was also asked about the military's use of the so-called "mother of all bombs" in Afghanistan.

"Our military posture has been one that essentially has communicated to friend and foe alike that the United States intends to stay engaged in the world," said Sen. Young.

But when it comes to further military action in Syria, Young told us he wants to see more of a plan developed first.

"I'm still waiting on a strategic plan from this administration about any further steps that they might propose," said Young. "I think if a coherent and well-thought through plan is put forward that allows us to defeat ISIS and transitions away from having the dictator Assad in power, that's going to be a good thing."