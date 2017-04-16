IN Focus: Panelists discuss new approval ratings, this week’s top stories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - How are Hoosiers like Vice President Mike Pence and former Sen. Dan Coats affecting the conversation on foreign policy?

And where will state lawmakers find common ground in the final days of the legislative session?

In the video above, IN Focus panelists Tony Samuel, Christina Hale, Mike Murphy, Jennifer Wagner, Tim Swarens & Laura Albright discuss this week's top stories, including the results of a new poll comparing the approval ratings of governors and U.S. senators from across the country.

The survey from Morning Consult had Indiana's governor at the top of the list when it comes to his "undecided" numbers.

While Gov. Eric Holcomb has earned an approval rating of 52 percent, about 27 percent of voters in Indiana have not yet formed an opinion of Holcomb.

Both of Indiana's senators, Republican Todd Young and Democrat Joe Donnelly are also among the most unknown, while both have an approval rating under 50 percent.