× Here’s how you can vote on the name of April the giraffe’s baby boy

The internet’s most anticipated giraffe is here and ready to be named.

April the Giraffe gave birth to a healthy male calf shortly before 10 a.m. EDT Saturday in an enclosed pen at Animal Adventure Park. Legions of fans from across the world watched live as the big bundle of joy came into the world. Watch the birth here.

Now, the New York zoo is asking for the public’s help to name the calf.

“For about 10 days (after the birth) you can vote on any name or names you choose for April’s new calf,” said the zoo. “You even get to decide your own spelling.”

You can enter and vote on as many named as you want, but each vote costs $1. The funds raised will be split between giraffe conservation efforts in the wild, Ava’s Little Heroes, and Animal Adventure Park.

After those 10 days, the zoo will reveal the top 10 names and the public will come back and vote on those. The second phase of voting will last about five days and then the calf’s name will be revealed!

Click here to vote.