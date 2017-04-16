Fishers firefighters battle blaze Easter morning

FISHERS, Ind. – Firefighters battled a blaze Sunday morning that caused significant damage to a Fishers building.

Crews were called to the fire in the 10700 block of America Way at approximately 6:05 a.m. When they arrived, fire was seen coming from the back of the structure.

After about 40 minutes, firefighters were able to get the blaze under control.

Investigators believe the fire began outside the building and run up an outside wall. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nobody was injured in the incident. Investigators say the dollar loss will be significant, but an exact amount is still undetermined.

Firefighters want to remind business and homeowners of the importance of fire alarms and smoke alarms.

