NUMBER OF 70s

Indianapolis officially topped out at 75° Sunday which is 11° above normal. This marks the 12th time Indianapolis has reached 70° in 2017. In the previous 145 years, Indianapolis have averaged 6 days of 70° through April 16.

TOP 2%

2017 is in the top 2% warmest years on record.

This year Indianapolis currently ranks 3rd warmest (through April 15) in 145 years.