Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Brown County man

BROWN COUNTY, Ind — The Brown County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of an adult from Trafalgar, Indiana. Trafalgar, Indiana is located approximately 25 miles south of Indianapolis, Indiana.

Robert Gasper is a 79 year old white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Robert Gasper was last seen Friday, April 14, 2017 at 8:23 pm in Trafalgar, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

Clothing description is unknown with ineligible tattoos on both arms. Robert Gasper may be disoriented and require medical assistance. He is believed to be driving a black 2005 Cadillac Escalade, with Indiana plate D790CJ.

If you have any information on Robert Gasper, contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Department by calling 812-988-6655 ext. 0