× Pacers open up the playoffs with loss to Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, OH. – The Pacers opened up the first round of the playoffs with a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite taking the lead with 3:31 to play, Indiana couldn’t hold on against LeBron and company.

Paul George led the Pacers with 29 points and Lance Stephenson provided 16 points in extended minutes off the bench.

Game two is Monday in Cleveland at 7 p.m.