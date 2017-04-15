WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe gives birth

IU dental students building better smiles and asking for help to further their work

Posted 10:32 pm, April 15, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana University dental students volunteer every month to build better smiles for Hoosiers who can't afford to pay for dental work.

Two Saturdays a month, the students host a free dental clinic at People’s Health Center on East 10th street to provide free care for uninsured patients. The free services range from general exams to cleanings, fillings and extractions.

The students are hoping to expand services to include dentures, root canals and crowns.

The group has applied for a $50,000 to $100,000 grant through the media company Gannett.

The grant will be awarded to the ideas that get the most online votes.

You can vote for the group here each day up until May 12, 2017.

Click here to vote. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s