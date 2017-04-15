IU dental students building better smiles and asking for help to further their work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana University dental students volunteer every month to build better smiles for Hoosiers who can't afford to pay for dental work.

Two Saturdays a month, the students host a free dental clinic at People’s Health Center on East 10th street to provide free care for uninsured patients. The free services range from general exams to cleanings, fillings and extractions.

The students are hoping to expand services to include dentures, root canals and crowns.

The group has applied for a $50,000 to $100,000 grant through the media company Gannett.

The grant will be awarded to the ideas that get the most online votes.

You can vote for the group here each day up until May 12, 2017.

Click here to vote.