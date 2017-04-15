Another violent weekend in downtown Indianapolis as three people are shot in night club area

Posted 3:43 am, April 15, 2017, by , Updated at 04:05AM, April 15, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –Indianapolis Police are on the scene in the downtown night club area where three people have been shot.

The incident occurred just after 3:00 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Meridian Street.

Two of the victims have been taken to Eskenazi Hospital while the other has been taken to Methodist.

Their conditions are not known.

Officers have blocked parts of Meridian Street and Georgia Street while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story that will be updated as information becomes available.

