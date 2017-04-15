WATCH LIVE: April the Giraffe gives birth

Daughter of NYC police officer killed in 9/11 attacks joins NYPD

Posted 1:06 pm, April 15, 2017, by

courtesy @rollingthund

NEW YORK — The daughter of a New York Police Department officer killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks has been sworn in as a member of the force.

Brittney Roy, of Massapequa Park on Long Island, was sworn in Thursday along with 473 other recruits at the city’s police academy in Queens.

Her father, Sgt. Timothy Roy, was assigned to the NYPD’s surface transit enforcement division. He was working in Brooklyn courts when the terrorists flew two planes into the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The 36-year-old Roy rushed to Lower Manhattan to help. He was last seen near the South Tower before it collapsed. His body was found the following March.

Brittney Roy, now 22, was 7 when her father died. She says she always dreamed of becoming a police officer.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s