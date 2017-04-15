× BSU wraps up spring practice focused on finishing

MUNCIE, Ind. – Ball State football is focused on finishing.

After losing their last five games on the road to a 4-8 season last fall, the Cardinals wrapped up a second spring season under coach Mike Neu with a spirited practice under sunny skies at Scheumann Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Record-breaking junior running back James Gilbert, who’ll be called upon to lead the offense this fall carried the ball eight times for 77 yards and the only two offensive scores on the day. The Arsenal Tech grad knows he’ll be the main focus moving forward.

“Great players make great plays,”said Gilbert. “I need to up my game, but I’m ready for it.”

Backup quarterback Jack Milas was victimized by Romero Wade, who intercepted a pass and took it 55 yards for the only other touchdown of the game.

Starting quarterback Riley Neal missed all of spring practice after undergoing surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, but he’s expected to be back under center when training camp opens in August.

“Riley has gone above and beyond what we’ve asked of him,”added coach Neu. “The whole team has this spring. Losing those last five games really left a bad taste in everyone’s mouth and we’ve been working on every situation we might face. For us, it’s all about finishing what we couldn’t last season.”

The Cardinals open on the road at Illinois September 2nd