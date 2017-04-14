We get into the 80s today and tomorrow before storms roll in for Easter Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The next two days will be the warmest days we've seen so far in 2017! Today will be the first time we hit 80 this year! Our average high is 63, but we won't set a new record today...the old record is 85. We'll see more dry time than wet today, with just an isolated T-shower chance through the afternoon and a high of 80.

By 8 p.m. the coverage of rain and storms will go up. Here is a look at 8 p.m., and a couple of these storms could be strong.

Saturday will be the WARMEST day. We'll hit 81 and it will be mostly dry. There is just is just an isolated T-shower chance on Saturday, but most won't see a single rain drop. Easter undoubtedly will be the wetter of the two days, but not a washout. T-showers will be the most prevalent by the midday hours and through the afternoon.

For sunrise services on Sunday there could be a couple of showers north of the city but most will be dry.

We stay unseasonably warm right on through next week.