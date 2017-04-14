× Report: IPS considering closing 3 high schools in 2018-2019 school year

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A taskforce has released a report to make recommendations and analyze the current state of IPS schools.

According to the report, the taskforce “recommends operating three fewer high schools in 2018-19 than it will during 2017-18.”

The taskforce also stated most of the district’s seven high school are at less 50 percent capacity. It was comprised in Sept. of 2016 and includes 16 members, both internal and external.

The taskforce will present their complete report at the Board of School Commissioners Work Session on Tuesday.

IPS will also spend the next several months gathering input and feedback before making a decision on school closure.

Read the full report here.