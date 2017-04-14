× Police urge parishioners to be alert on Easter holiday

As Hoosiers prepare to celebrate Easter this weekend, local authorities are asking parishioners to be alert.

Indianapolis Homeland Security officials report there is currently no known threat to this area, but with the holiday weekend and a large convention downtown, police will increase enforcement in some areas this weekend.

“Churches should be aware of what’s going on,” said IMPD spokesman Officer Aaron Hamer.

They want you to keep a watchful eye too and don’t be afraid of alerting church staff or security if you notice something odd.

“If something does not appear to be right in any way, you get this weird feeling, contact your church’s usher or whoever and hopefully they can possibly lead you to their security team,” said Hamer. “I think they can definitely rest assured that IMPD is keeping a watchful eye out in regards to what’s going on in our nation as well as our city.”