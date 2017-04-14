Police: Man shot on near northwest side had ‘fresh burn marks’ all over body

Posted 3:57 pm, April 14, 2017, by , Updated at 04:09PM, April 14, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police are investigating after a man was shot and set on fire on the city’s northwest side Friday.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of West 26th Street just before 1 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

They found a 37-year-old man laying in the back yard of an abandoned residence. A medic discovered a possible gunshot wound and officers noticed fresh burn marks all over his body as he screamed in pain.

Police said the victim was “extremely uncooperative” despite his condition. He was transported to Eskenazi Health in critical condition.

