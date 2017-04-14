Johnson County mushroom hunter finds hand grenade

Posted 12:00 pm, April 14, 2017, by

File image of mushroom

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – A person mushroom hunting in Johnson County made a very surprising discovery.

The Johnson County Hazardous Devices Team was called to the archery range at Camp Atterbury on Thursday, April 13 just before 6 p.m.

A mushroom hunter found a hand grenade and reported it to the DNR who called Johnson County authorities.

They located the device and determined it was free of explosive contents and was deemed inert by the JCSO HDT team.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s