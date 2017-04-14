× IU announces six weeks of paid parental leave for staff

RICHMOND, Ind. – Indiana University has announced that they will begin offering full paid parental leave for all staff employees of the university.

The new program was endorsed Friday by IU’s Board of Trustees at a meeting on the IU East campus. It goes into effect on on July 1 and will provide up to six weeks of paid leave for parents after a birth or adoption.

It will be available to parents whose child is born or adopted on or after July 1, regardless of their martial status.

“This major new policy underscores the value Indiana University places on the well-being of its employees, and it is one that will help IU continue to attract and retain outstanding staff employees as the university prepares to enter its third century of service to the state, nation and world,” IU President Michael McRobbie said.

Paid parental leave will be available to all staff employees at IU who are in non-temporary positions of 30 hours or more per week. If both parents are IU employees, each is entitled to take six weeks of paid leave.

The new parental leave does not cut into any other paid leave that employees have already accrued, such as paid time off or sick days.