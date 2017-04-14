IN Focus: Brooks, Young on Syria, Russia & NATO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - The situation in Syria is on the minds of Indiana’s lawmakers who are home from Washington, DC this week.

Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) and Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN) both tell us they’re pleased with some of the President’s pivots on foreign policy in recent days, including the military action in Syria.

“I'm really frankly pleased with some of the pivots the President has made,” said Sen. Young. “I think the President sent a very strong message.”

“I think we have stood on the sidelines far too long,” said Rep. Brooks. “I’m pleased to see the U.S. act under the leadership of President Trump.

You can see more of our interview with Brooks and Young on this week’s edition of IN Focus – it airs Sunday at 8:30am on CBS4 & at 9:30am on FOX59.