× IMPD: 54-year-old man arrested for running marijuana grow operation on northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD have arrested a 54-year-old man for allegedly running a marijuana grow operation out of his home.

Brent Griner, of Indianapolis, was arrested in the 3900 block of N. Guion Rd. after investigators conducted a home inspection just after 8:00 p.m on Wednesday.

According to police, community corrections officers were conducting a home inspection to ensure compliance with Griner’s probation following previous arrests.

A search warrant was reportedly obtained during the visit, and detectives found a marijuana grow operation inside Griner’s residence.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing and possession of marijuana. He was also charged with maintaining a common nuisance.

Griner was transported and booked into Marion County Jail.