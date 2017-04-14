All Indianapolis Colts preseason games to air on our media partners at FOX59

Hoosier state in top 10 for biggest price hike at the gas pump

Posted 9:30 am, April 14, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind — If your holiday weekend puts you on the road, be prepared to pay a bit more at the gas pump before you head out.

According to GasPrices AAA.com, drivers across the USA are paying an average of $2.39 a gallon which is six cents more expensive than one week ago, nine cents more than one month ago and 35 cents more than one year ago. The national average is at its highest price this year and has now increased for 13 of the last 14 days.

Quick Stats

  • The nation’s top ten least expensive markets are: South Carolina ($2.11), Alabama ($2.14), Tennessee ($2.14), Mississippi ($2.14), Oklahoma ($2.15), Arkansas ($2.16), Virginia ($2.19), Louisiana ($2.19), Missouri ($2.20) and Texas ($2.21).
  • The nation’s top ten most expensive markets are: Hawaii ($3.04), California ($2.99), Washington ($2.89), Alaska ($2.88), Oregon ($2.75), Nevada ($2.67), Pennsylvania ($2.59), Michigan ($2.57), District of Columbia ($2.54) and Illinois ($2.51)
  • The nation’s top ten markets with the largest weekly increases include: Kentucky (+15 cents), Florida (+12 cents), Michigan (+12 cents), Indiana (+11 cents), Alaska (+10 cents), Missouri (+9 cents), Pennsylvania (+9 cents), Illinois (+9 cents), Georgia (+7 cents) and Colorado (+7 cents).

