Heartwarming pic shows ISP trooper helping teen boy with tie

Posted 2:32 pm, April 14, 2017, by

Photo Gallery

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman captured a sweet moment between her nephew and an Indiana State Police trooper at the Statehouse.

Victoria Mada went to the Statehouse for lunch with her sister and her 13-year-old nephew a few weeks ago because he won Youth of the Year through the Boys & Girls Club.

Neither Mada or her sister know how to tie a tie, and her nephew was too embarrassed to ask anyone. So Mada asked an officer at the Statehouse for help, and he stopped what he was doing and showed her nephew how to tie it correctly. The trooper then congratulated the boy and shook his hand.

“As a former 911 dispatcher it meant a lot to me to show my nephew that cops are not bad people, and that he can trust them and count on them to help him in any situation, even something as small as tying a tie,” Mada said.

Indiana Going Blue posted the photo on their Facebook page less than a day ago, and it already has hundreds of shares.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s