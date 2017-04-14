× George, McMillan earn NBA honors

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The NBA has named Indiana Pacers forward Paul George as the Eastern Conference Player of the Month for games played in April.

In six games, George averaged 32.8 points (a league best), 8.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists an outing, leading the Blue and Gold to a 5-1 record, including five-straight wins to end the season, helping the team to the seven-seed in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

While George was stellar on the court, head coach Nate McMillan made the right calls on the bench. So says the NBA, naming McMillan the Eastern Conference Coach of the month. The Blue and Gold offense led the way, averaging 115.5 points per game (third best in the league) in April.

“We’ve elevated our play,” said McMillan. “Paul has really been on fire, very efficient headed down the stretch. As a team, we’ve done a better job playing both ends of the floor.”

The Pacers play the East’s two-seed, the Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at 3:00 in Cleveland.

“We’re sure as heck not letting up,” said George. “We’re gonna give it everything we got in this first round, and I know they’re gonna match it.”