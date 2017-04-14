× Gen Con plans expansion to Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – In honor of Gen Con’s 50th anniversary, the gaming convention will expand to Lucas Oil Stadium, adding exhibits and event space to the field where the Colts play.

The convention will create a showcase area on the LOS field that honors the first Gen Con held in 1967, and attendees will get to see gaming artifacts and tributes to early Gen Con events.

“Our expansion inside of Lucas Oil Stadium reflects the increasing scale of the convention, but also will allow us to comfortably fit a tribute space that is approximately to scale of the first Gen Con, right on the field,” said Adrian Swartout, CEO/Owner of Gen Con.

Gen Con’s “games library” space will also relocate from the Indiana Convention Center to LOS field.

Game companies such as Co-Sponsor Mayfair Games, Twilight Creations, WizKids Games, and others will host activities in this new space. True Dungeon and Anime & Animation events will return to Lucas Oil Stadium. Free-to-play Kids’ events will have a dedicated space, as well.

“Gen Con 50” will take place from August 17 through 20. Badges are currently available at gencon.com, and registration for ticketed events, including those held at Lucas Oil Stadium, will begin on May 28 at 12 p.m.