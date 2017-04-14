× Family seeks justice after 15-year-old found shot to death in alley

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.- The family of a teenager shot and killed is demanding answers.

“I haven’t slept for two or three days. I’m just going through a lot,” said James Jordan, the victim’s father.

Monday morning, police responded the 900 block of West 35th Street and found a teen dead in an alley. The victim was identified as 15-year-old Sema J. Jordan. Investigators say the teenager had at least gunshot wound.

Three days later and police have yet to make an arrest. In the same alley where Sema J. spent his final moments, the community held a vigil in his memory and make a plea to stop the violence.

“The only thing I can say is try to take care of your kids, try to protect your children,” said Jordan.

Sema J. was Jordan’s only child and told CBS4, the two had just talked the day before he was killed.

“Every day we talk and we text. He would text me and say good morning and I love you,” said Jordan.

“He had a great spirit a great laugh, motivating everybody he was around, so I’m really sad that this happened, but I hope this is a wake-up call for everyone,” said Gabriel Grady, a mentor with the Youth Advocate program.

Sama J.’s father thinks his son knew his killer and he’s confident that the person will be caught.

“Just come forward and just admit it. Stop the violence. People try retaliation and two wrongs don’t make a right,” he said.

So far this year there have been 27 murders, with four cases involving teenagers. If you know anything that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.