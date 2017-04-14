A Warm, Wet Easter Weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for the warmest weekend of the year so far. With the warm front well to our north Saturday will be dry and windy and we'll see another day in the 80s. We'll have a warm Easter with a high near 70, but rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread on Sunday as a cold front moves closer to the state.

For the first time this year Indianapolis saw a high of 80 degrees.

This month is off to a warm start.

The countdown to Summer is on.

We'll see a few showers overnight.

We'll have a mainly dry Saturday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely Sunday.

Up to a half-inch of rain is likely this weekend.