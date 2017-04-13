When and where to watch the Pacers in the 2017 NBA playoffs

Myles Turner shoots the ball while defended by Kris Humprhies of the Atlanta Hawks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 12, 2017 (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Pacers clinched a spot in the 2017 NBA playoffs with a 104-86 win against the Hawks on Wednesday night.

The team is now preparing for the first round of the postseason which begins on Saturday,

The Pacers will play the Cleveland Cavaliers in a nest-of-seven series. Check out the complete schedule for the first round below.

Game 1: Pacers at Cavs, Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m. (ABC)

Game 2: Pacers at Cavs, Monday, April 17 at 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Cavs at Pacers, Thursday, April 20 at 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Cavs at Pacers, Sunday, April 23 at 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 5: Pacers at Cavs, Tuesday, April 25 (if necessary, time TBD)

Game 6: Cavs at Pacers, Thursday, April 27 (if necessary, time TBD)

Game 7: Pacers at Cavs, Saturday, April 29 (if necessary, time TBD)

