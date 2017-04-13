Water absorbing Easter toys recalled due to life-threatening ingestion hazard

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Target is recalling water absorbing toys due to a “serious ingestion hazard” that can be life-threatening.

If the small toys are ingested by a child, it can expand inside their body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting and dehydration, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

If a toy is ingested, surgery is required to remove it from the body. Parents and medical professionals should be aware that there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an x-ray.

The products involved in the recall include Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino.

Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.

The pink, blue or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.

The products were sold at Targets nationwide from Feb. 2017 to March 2017 for about $1 each.

Anyone who purchased these products should immediately take them away from children and return them to a Target store for a full refund.