Warmer with a chance for thunderstorms

Posted 6:15 pm, April 13, 2017, by

A warm front will approach the region and bring an increased chance for thunderstorms for the next several days. Our rain chances will increase Friday afternoon as the warm front lifts north of the Ohio Valley and a few strong storms will be possible through the evening.

With the front well to our north Saturday will be dry and windy and we could see the warmest day of the year. We'll have a warm Easter with a high near 70, but rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread on Sunday as a cold front moves closer to the state.

Highs were in the 70s on Thursday.

We'll have a chance for showers Friday morning.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon.

Saturday

This will be a very warm weekend.

Expect a wet, mild Easter.

 

Up to a half-inch of rain Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s