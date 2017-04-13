Warmer with a chance for thunderstorms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A warm front will approach the region and bring an increased chance for thunderstorms for the next several days. Our rain chances will increase Friday afternoon as the warm front lifts north of the Ohio Valley and a few strong storms will be possible through the evening.

With the front well to our north Saturday will be dry and windy and we could see the warmest day of the year. We'll have a warm Easter with a high near 70, but rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread on Sunday as a cold front moves closer to the state.

Highs were in the 70s on Thursday.

We'll have a chance for showers Friday morning.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon.

Saturday

This will be a very warm weekend.

Expect a wet, mild Easter.

Up to a half-inch of rain Sunday.