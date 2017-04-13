UIndy soccer team cheers on boy with spina bifida as he marks milestone

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The men’s soccer team at the University of Indianapolis cheered on a boy Wednesday as he marked an important milestone in his physical therapy treatments.

Braden Tamosaitis was born with spina bifida and has overcome huge obstacles in his young life.

The Greyhounds have been going to Braden’s physical therapy sessions since the 12-year-old joined the team through TeamIMPACT in 2014.

When Braden initially started, he was only able to walk 200 yards around the school’s indoor track. But on Wednesday, he was able to do 200 yards and the team was there for heartwarming moment.

UIndy’s men’s head soccer coach John Higgins says working out next to the team in the weight room motivates him to do his best.

“Our guys do a really good job of cheering him on and you can clearly see he is very much part of the team,” said Higgins.