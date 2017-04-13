Two local Indianapolis Cubs fans present team with World Series rings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chicago, Illinois - It was a special night for the Cubs receiving their world series rings, but it was also a special night for two Indianapolis Cubs fans who got to present the team with their rings.

Erv Schrieiber got to give Anthony Rizzo his ring and it was a "pinch me" kinda of moment for the lifelong 86 year old cubs fans.

"Is this really happening?" Erv asked himself as he walked onto the field. "Is this really happening? And then I come to realize, yes Erv it's happening."

Erv says he represents the loyal cubs fan base, the ones who have been around for years and years waiting for that championship to come.

"The comments from people and one in particular said, 'Grandpa Erv, we finally got to witness what it would have been like for our grandpa to witness the world series win. Because our grandpa died two months ago.' That's humbling," Erv said.

48 year old Tom Wakefield of Brownsburg, has been a Cubs fan all of his life, and he got to give Addison Russell his ring.

"I'm saying the same words over and over, but it was was amazing and it was surreal," Tom said following the ceremony. "I've seen Super Bowl rings and world series rings on TV but when I looked down and saw that thing, I was like good gravy! We were all talking and we'll never be able to do this again. A once in a lifetime opportunity."

"I'm thrilled," Erv reiterated. "I'll never never forget it."

And it was certainly a night that no one else at Wrigley will forget either.