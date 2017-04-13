School board votes 3-2 to to close 3 elementary schools in Muncie

Posted 8:18 pm, April 13, 2017, by , Updated at 08:51PM, April 13, 2017

MUNCIE, Ind. – The board at Muncie Community Schools has voted to close three elementary schools. The vote came down to 3-2 at a meeting Thursday night.

The closure of Mitchell, Storer and Sutton elementary schools is part of the district’s plan to slash a deficit that’s reaching into the millions. School officials estimate closing the schools will save about $3 million. All remaining elementary schools will remain open.

The administration originally also suggested closing Northside Middle School, but it will also remain open.

The decision comes as legislators consider a state takeover of the school corporation. The house passed SB 567 last week to take over the district. Now it’s waiting for a Senate vote.

