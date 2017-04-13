× Report: Colts acquire nose tackle Johnathan Hankins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have taken another major step toward upgrading their defense by agreeing to terms with veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins.

There was no immediate announcement from the team, but the transaction – a three-year, $30 million contract – is being reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former Giants' DT Johnathan Hankins, the top-rated available free agent, is signing a 3-year, $30M deal with Colts, source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 13, 2017

Hankins is a huge addition, and that’s more than just his size: 6-3, 320 pounds. He was arguably the top player still on the veteran free-agent market and represents a proven anchor to the interior of the defensive line and should greatly strengthen a run defense that a year ago ranked 25th in yards per game allowed and 30th in yards per attempt.

Hankins was a 2013 second-round pick of the New York Giants who has started 41 of 52 regular-season games.

