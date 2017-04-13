Report: Colts acquire nose tackle Johnathan Hankins

Posted 1:41 pm, April 13, 2017, by , Updated at 01:42PM, April 13, 2017

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 20: Johnathan Hankins #95 of the New York Giants reacts as Connor Barth #4 of the Chicago Bears misses a field goal during the second half at MetLife Stadium on November 20, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts have taken another major step toward upgrading their defense by agreeing to terms with veteran nose tackle Johnathan Hankins.

There was no immediate announcement from the team, but the transaction – a three-year, $30 million contract – is being reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Hankins is a huge addition, and that’s more than just his size: 6-3, 320 pounds. He was arguably the top player still on the veteran free-agent market and represents a proven anchor to the interior of the defensive line and should greatly strengthen a run defense that a year ago ranked 25th in yards per game allowed and 30th in yards per attempt.

Hankins was a 2013 second-round pick of the New York Giants who has started 41 of 52 regular-season games.

This story will be updated.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s