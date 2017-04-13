President Trump signs legislation allowing states to block some Planned Parenthood money

Posted 12:59 pm, April 13, 2017, by

President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has signed legislation that lets states withhold federal family planning funds from Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.

Trump’s action erases a rule that was finalized shortly before President Barack Obama left office in January. It’s the latest Obama-era regulation that Trump’s overturned.

Trump signed the measure Thursday behind closed doors in the Oval Office.

The measure narrowly cleared the Senate last month. It took votes by an ailing Republican senator who was recovering from back surgery, and a tie-breaking vote by Vice President Mike Pence — serving as president of the Senate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s