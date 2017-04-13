Police: Man critical after being found inside burning van

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating after a man was found inside a burning van early Thursday morning.

According to IMPD, officers were called around 2 a.m. to Parker Avenue near 27th Street on the near northeast side of Indianapolis. A neighbor saw the van on fire and called police; the caller said someone appeared to be inside the vehicle.

Police and fire crews both responded to the scene. They found a man inside the van. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition.

The van sustained damage to both the interior and exterior, investigators said.

Police are investigating the case and said it’s unclear if the fire was intentionally set or accidental in nature.