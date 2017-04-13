× Meijer now offering home grocery delivery service at central Indiana locations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’re too busy to go to the store to pick up groceries, Meijer will bring them right to you.

Starting Thursday, April 13, the retailer is partnering with an app called “Shipt” to offer home delivery service to Indianapolis, Avon, Camby, Greenwood, Noblesville, Plainfield and Zionsville. The service will also roll out in Fort Wayne. Other Midwest markets will get it throughout the year.

To get the home delivery service, customers must sign up for the membership-based app and choose from among 55,000 items, including produce, refrigerated goods, frozen items and essentials. Shipt shoppers will then hand-pick the items and deliver them within a one-hour window selected by the customer.

Of course, convenience doesn’t come free. Shipt is a subscription-based service offering an annual membership for $99 or a monthly membership for $14. After you’ve signed up, delivery itself comes at no additional charge as long as you order at least $35 in groceries.

You’ll be charged an additional flat delivery fee of $7 for orders under $35, which is an incentive to stock up when you place your order.

For a limited time, new Shipt customers can receive $25 off their first order if they buy an annual membership.

The service is available at 12 local Meijer stores:

150 S. Marlin Drive, Greenwood

5325 E. Southport Road, Indianapolis

10509 Heartland Boulevard, Camby

400 Dan Jones Road, Plainfield

10841 E. U.S. Highway 36, Avon

5349 Pike Plaza Road, Indianapolis

5550 N. Keystone Avenue, Indianapolis

11351 E. Washington Street, Indianapolis

8375 E. 96th Street, Indianapolis

1424 West Carmel Drive, Carmel

6650 Whitestown Parkway

17000 Mercantile Boulevard, Noblesville

Learn more at Meijer’s website.