LIST: Easter Egg Hunts in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s Easter time in Indianapolis again.

With the holiday comes a boatload of fun Easter Egg Hunts taking place in the community over the weekend.

Here’s a list of Easter Egg Hunts around central Indiana.

Saturday, April 15:

  • Saks Egg Hunt at Keystone Mall, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • IMS Easter Egg Hunt at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Easter Egg Hunt at Indianapolis World Sports Park, 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.
  • Clay Terrace Easter Egg Hunt at Clay Terrace Mall – Carmel, 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.
  • Hot Air Balloon Easter Egg Hunt at Saxony Sports Fields – Fishers, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
  • Cultural Trail Easter Egg Hunt at 3 locations on Cultural Trail downtown, starts at 10 a.m.
  • IMPD Easter Egg Hunt at 8220 S. US 31, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
  • Easter Egg Hunt at The Plaza at the Barrington – Carmel, starts at 1:30 p.m.
  • Easter Weekend at the Zoo, it will be going on all day on both Saturday and Sunday.

If you can’t make any of the festivities on Saturday, there is a Easter Egg Hunt at Eagle Creek Park on Thursday, April 27. It takes place between 10:30-11:30 a.m.

If you’d like your Easter Egg Hunt added to this list, send us an email.

