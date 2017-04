× IU police investigating rape reported at fraternity house off campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Indiana University police are investigating a reported rape at an unidentified fraternity house.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and was reported around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fraternity house is located off-campus, officials said.

The victim is a student, but no information has been released about a suspect.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.