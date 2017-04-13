× IMPD seeking public’s help locating storage unit burglary suspect

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is seeking the public’s help with locating a suspect for his alleged involvement in a storage unit burglary.

Christopher Demoss, 27, is wanted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Storage Express in the 4800 block of Mann Rd. on Jan. 31.

Demoss reportedly rented the truck from Texas and has recently moved back to Indianapolis.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.