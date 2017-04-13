× Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor receives Indiana’s highest honor

INDIANAPOLIS — A ceremony is set during which Indiana’s governor will present the state’s highest honor to Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor.

The Sachem Award is being given to Kor, who founded the Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors museum in Terre Haute in 1985.

The 83-year-old Jewish native of Romania was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. Kor and her twin sister survived, but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments under Nazi doctor Josef Mengele before their liberation in 1945.

Kor will be honored Thursday at the Indiana War Memorial in downtown Indianapolis.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Kor’s selection last month, saying she’s a living embodiment of true compassion who has fought against bigotry and hatred.

The Sachem Award was designated as the highest state honor by former Governor Mitch Daniels in 2006. Only one person receives the award each year.

Below is a list of Sachem Award recipients in the past:

2005: John Wooden.

2006: Rev. Theodore Hesburgh

2007: Jane Blaffer Owen

2008: Bill and Gloria Gaither

2009: Donald C. “Danny” Danielson.

2010: Carl D. Erskine

2011: William A. “Bill” Cook

2012: Ian M. Rolland

2013: Don Wolf.

2014: P.E. MacAllister

2015: Amos C. Brown, III

The Associated Press contributed to this report.