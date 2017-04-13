Holocaust survivor Eva Kor named grand marshal of 500 Festival Parade

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– An 83-year-old Holocaust survivor will serve as grand marshal for the 2017 IPL 500 Festival Parade, according to our newsgathering partners at the Indianapolis Star.

Eva Mozes Kor founded the Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors museum in Terre Haute in 1985 and has since championed forgiveness for the Holocaust atrocities.

The 83-year-old Jewish native of Romania was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. Kor and her twin sister survived, but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments before their liberation in 1945.

A crowd of a couple hundred people applauded Thursday as Kor received the Sachem Award during a Thursday ceremony in Indianapolis.

Gov. Eric Holcomb said Kor’s life proves there are no limits to forgiveness and human decency. He surprised her with news of the parade honor at the ceremony.

The IPL 500 Festival Parade take place on May 27 from noon to 1:30 p.m.